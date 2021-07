Hits: 21

After a “Dracula” night of fierce thunderstorms, dangeoous serial lightning and torrential downpours in White Plains NY USA Monday morning is a mix of sun and clouds. The intensity of the storms was the most violent this longtime resident has experienced in my memory.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 7 mph.