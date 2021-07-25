Hits: 0

SATURDAY JULY 24 COVID INVECTIONS CONTINUE 1.6% POSITIVE RATE: 74 OF 4,538 TEST POSITIVE.



WPCNR’S GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO CORNAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. July 25, 2021. 4:30 PM EDT. (EDITED BY WPCNR WITH LATEST WESTCHESTER TRENDS):

“COVID-19 continues to spread in New York State and new variants are cause for concern, so it’s absolutely vital that every New Yorker who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet does so immediately,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is available for free at a wide range of sites across the state, and you can get it today without an appointment. Getting vaccinated keeps your family, friends and community safe, so get your shot today.”

(Editor’s Inside Westchester Analysis : Westchester County Numbers on Saturday for persons testing positive continued to mount at a 1.6% Infection Rate. Yesterday, Saturday, 74 persons (1.6%) tested positive of 4,538 tested Saturday. In 7 Days from Saturday July 17 to yesterday, Saturday July 24 494 persons have tested positive, compared to 283 the previous week July 10 to July 17.

The growth in new cases is steady the last 3 weeks pointing to a combination of unvaccinated persons and the “Anything Goes” atmosphere of the July 4 holiday weekend. The first week after the holiday ended July 5, from July 5 to July 9, 111 persons tested positive. The next week, 283 and this past week, 494. New Westchester covid cases went from 111 to 777 seven times more infections in the last two weeks)



Today’s data from Governor Cuomo’s office is summarized briefly below (note the state positive rate is up to 2.2%)

Test Results Reported – 88,877

– 88,877 Total Positive – 1,982

– 1,982 Percent Positive – 2.23%

– 2.23% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.76%

– 1.76% Patient Hospitalization – 505 (+11)

– 505 (+11) Patients Newly Admitted – 94

– 94 Patients in ICU – 120 (+2)

– 120 (+2) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 38 (-4)

– 38 (-4) Total Discharges – 186,291 (+75)

– 186,291 (+75) Deaths – 7

– 7 Total Deaths – 43,055

– 43,055 Total vaccine doses administered – 22,032,734

– 22,032,734 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 34,123

– 34,123 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 242,929

– 242,929 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.7%

– 71.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.3%

– 66.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.5%

– 74.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.9%

– 67.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 59.9%

– 59.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.1%

– 55.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.3%

– 62.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows

(Note Mid-Hudson Region of 7 counties, including Westchester is testing positive at a 1.4% and Westchester is the new infection leader with 1.6% the last three days:)

Region Thursday, July 22, 2021 Friday, July 23, 2021 Saturday, July 24, 2021 Capital Region 2.24% 2.34% 2.44% Central New York 1.25% 1.39% 1.46% Finger Lakes 1.36% 1.47% 1.78% Long Island 1.97% 2.08% 2.23% Mid-Hudson 1.21% 1.29% 1.40% Mohawk Valley 1.11% 1.08% 1.11% New York City 1.58% 1.64% 1.71% North Country 1.14% 1.19% 1.37% Southern Tier 0.95% 1.08% 1.28% Western New York 1.84% 1.99% 2.10% Statewide 1.58% 1.66% 1.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, July 22, 2021 Friday, July 23, 2021 Saturday, July 24, 2021 Bronx 1.56% 1.64% 1.73% Kings 1.57% 1.58% 1.67% New York 1.49% 1.57% 1.60% Queens 1.53% 1.59% 1.69% Richmond 2.33% 2.43% 2.42%

Yesterday, 1,982 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,120,155. A geographic breakdown is as follows ( EDITOR: NASSAU, SUFFOLK AND WESTCHESTER ARE THE LEADERS IN NEW CASES IN COUNTIES OUTSIDE NEW YORK CITY (KINGS, QUEENS, BRONX, MANHATTAN RICHMOND:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,917 24 Allegany 3,576 0 Broome 18,751 7 Cattaraugus 5,766 1 Cayuga 6,395 9 Chautauqua 8,990 0 Chemung 7,832 6 Chenango 3,531 4 Clinton 4,868 0 Columbia 4,113 4 Cortland 3,957 2 Delaware 2,412 0 Dutchess 29,748 20 Erie 90,249 64 Essex 1,621 1 Franklin 2,570 0 Fulton 4,450 1 Genesee 5,453 1 Greene 3,453 1 Hamilton 316 0 Herkimer 5,238 3 Jefferson 6,232 6 Lewis 2,831 0 Livingston 4,550 0 Madison 4,601 2 Monroe 69,659 60 Montgomery 4,278 2 Nassau 186,086 220 Niagara 20,185 17 NYC 953,445 1,070 Oneida 22,770 5 Onondaga 39,310 30 Ontario 7,478 16 Orange 48,806 38 Orleans 3,141 2 Oswego 7,680 5 Otsego 3,478 1 Putnam 10,693 11 Rensselaer 11,347 14 Rockland 47,326 19 Saratoga 15,586 23 Schenectady 13,299 8 Schoharie 1,720 1 Schuyler 1,088 2 Seneca 2,022 1 St. Lawrence 6,724 9 Steuben 7,002 4 Suffolk 203,186 159 Sullivan 6,741 6 Tioga 3,859 1 Tompkins 4,393 2 Ulster 14,055 12 Warren 3,742 5 Washington 3,187 0 Wayne 5,825 7 Westchester 130,826 74 Wyoming 3,616 2 Yates 1,182 0

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,055. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Chautauqua 1 Manhattan 1 Niagara 1 Queens 1 Rensselaer 1 Steuben 1 Warren 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 19,871 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,769 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: