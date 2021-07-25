GOVERNOR DOUBLES DOWN ON NEED TO VACCINATE AS UNVACCINATED AND “ANYTHING GOES” ATTITUDE SPREAD NEW INFECTIONS AFTER JULY 4TH WEEKEND. New Westchester covid cases WENT FROM 111 JULY 9 to 777 JULY 24- 7 times more infections in two weeks)

SATURDAY JULY 24 COVID INVECTIONS CONTINUE 1.6% POSITIVE RATE: 74 OF 4,538 TEST POSITIVE.


WPCNR’S GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO CORNAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. July 25, 2021. 4:30 PM EDT. (EDITED BY WPCNR WITH LATEST WESTCHESTER TRENDS):

“COVID-19 continues to spread in New York State and new variants are cause for concern, so it’s absolutely vital that every New Yorker who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet does so immediately,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is available for free at a wide range of sites across the state, and you can get it today without an appointment. Getting vaccinated keeps your family, friends and community safe, so get your shot today.”

(Editor’s Inside Westchester Analysis : Westchester County Numbers on Saturday for persons testing positive continued to mount at a 1.6% Infection Rate. Yesterday, Saturday, 74 persons (1.6%) tested positive of 4,538 tested Saturday. In 7 Days from Saturday July 17 to yesterday, Saturday July 24 494 persons have tested positive, compared to 283 the previous week July 10 to July 17.

The growth in new cases is steady the last 3 weeks pointing to a combination of unvaccinated persons and the “Anything Goes” atmosphere of the July 4 holiday weekend. The first week after the holiday ended July 5, from July 5 to July 9, 111 persons tested positive. The next week, 283 and this past week, 494. New Westchester covid cases went from 111 to 777 seven times more infections in the last two weeks)
 
Today’s data from Governor Cuomo’s office is summarized briefly below (note the state positive rate is up to 2.2%)

  • Test Results Reported – 88,877
  • Total Positive – 1,982
  • Percent Positive – 2.23%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.76%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 505 (+11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 94
  • Patients in ICU – 120 (+2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 38 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 186,291 (+75)
  • Deaths – 7
  • Total Deaths – 43,055
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,032,734
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 34,123
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 242,929
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 59.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows

(Note Mid-Hudson Region of 7 counties, including Westchester is testing positive at a 1.4% and Westchester is the new infection leader with 1.6% the last three days:)

RegionThursday, July 22, 2021Friday, July 23, 2021Saturday, July 24, 2021
Capital Region2.24%2.34%2.44%
Central New York1.25%1.39%1.46%
Finger Lakes1.36%1.47%1.78%
Long Island1.97%2.08%2.23%
Mid-Hudson1.21%1.29%1.40%
Mohawk Valley1.11%1.08%1.11%
New York City1.58%1.64%1.71%
North Country1.14%1.19%1.37%
Southern Tier0.95%1.08%1.28%
Western New York1.84%1.99%2.10%
Statewide1.58%1.66%1.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, July 22, 2021Friday, July 23, 2021Saturday, July 24, 2021
Bronx1.56%1.64%1.73%
Kings1.57%1.58%1.67%
New York1.49%1.57%1.60%
Queens1.53%1.59%1.69%
Richmond2.33%2.43%2.42%

Yesterday, 1,982 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,120,155. A geographic breakdown is as follows ( EDITOR: NASSAU, SUFFOLK AND WESTCHESTER ARE THE LEADERS IN NEW CASES IN COUNTIES OUTSIDE NEW YORK CITY (KINGS, QUEENS, BRONX, MANHATTAN RICHMOND:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,91724
Allegany3,5760
Broome18,7517
Cattaraugus5,7661
Cayuga6,3959
Chautauqua8,9900
Chemung7,8326
Chenango3,5314
Clinton4,8680
Columbia4,1134
Cortland3,9572
Delaware2,4120
Dutchess29,74820
Erie90,24964
Essex1,6211
Franklin2,5700
Fulton4,4501
Genesee5,4531
Greene3,4531
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2383
Jefferson6,2326
Lewis2,8310
Livingston4,5500
Madison4,6012
Monroe69,65960
Montgomery4,2782
Nassau186,086220
Niagara20,18517
NYC953,4451,070
Oneida22,7705
Onondaga39,31030
Ontario7,47816
Orange48,80638
Orleans3,1412
Oswego7,6805
Otsego3,4781
Putnam10,69311
Rensselaer11,34714
Rockland47,32619
Saratoga15,58623
Schenectady13,2998
Schoharie1,7201
Schuyler1,0882
Seneca2,0221
St. Lawrence6,7249
Steuben7,0024
Suffolk203,186159
Sullivan6,7416
Tioga3,8591
Tompkins4,3932
Ulster14,05512
Warren3,7425
Washington3,1870
Wayne5,8257
Westchester130,82674
Wyoming3,6162
Yates1,1820

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,055. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Chautauqua1
Manhattan1
Niagara1
Queens1
Rensselaer1
Steuben1
Warren1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 19,871 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,769 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative Increase over past 24 hours
TotalTotal
Capital Region683,225635638,243417
Central New York540,134446508,729305
Finger Lakes693,657671656,773401
Long Island1,585,2083,0811,445,5502,395
Mid-Hudson1,271,5451,8021,153,2061,213
Mohawk Valley267,716241251,087121
New York City5,572,98411,7075,081,06910,136
North Country250,341144229,76495
Southern Tier356,632307334,625206
Western New York755,717837699,728480
Statewide11,977,15919,87110,998,77415,769

