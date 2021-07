Hits: 9

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 8 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.