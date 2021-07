Hits: 0

CRYSTAL HAWKINS-SYSCA

PRESIDENT

HUDSON GATEWAY ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS

ON THE WESTCHESTER REAL ESTATE MARKET TODAY

IS NOW THE TIME TO PUT YOUR HOUSE UP FOR SALE?

WHO IS BUYING?

WHY ARE THEY BUYING?

WHAT ARE THEY BUYING?

WHO IS SELLING

SHOULD I WAIT OR SHOULD I SELL

PITFALLS OF THE ACCEPTED OFFER

ARE PRICES AT THE TOP OR MORE PROFITS TO COME?

INSIDE INFORMATION–HOW TO SELL FAST–WHAT TURNS A BUYER OFF?

CONDOS- CO-OPS BEST STARTERS?

BANK LENDING–WHAT YOU HAVE TO PUT DOWN