NEED 1ST SHOT? NEED 2ND SHOT HERE’S WHERE

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. June 30, 2021:

If you have not yet gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not too late! The COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and it is still being offered at multiple locations throughout Westchester County.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Westchester County is finally emerging on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. One thing is clear – the vaccinations are working. We are seeing the lowest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, with Westchester vaccinating more than 80 percent of our population. If you have not yet gotten the vaccine please make an appointment to do so, and help us turn the corner on this deadly disease.”

The COVID-19 Vaccine is being offered at the following locations:

· Westchester County Health Department Clinic

134 Court Street, White Plains

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be given. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your vaccination card with you.

Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.

The facility is fully accessible with wheelchairs available onsite.

*Childhood vaccines are available by appointment*

· Westchester County Center

198 Central Avenue, White Plains

Every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Except July 4, hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

First and second doses of Pfizer, and single dose Johnson & Johnson, will be given. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your vaccination card with you.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be offered either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.

Those with appointments will receive Pfizer

· New York National Guard Armory

2 Quincy Place, Yonkers

First and second doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be given. If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your vaccination card with you.

Appointments are required for the Pfizer vaccine. Johnson & Johnson will be distributed to walk-ins only.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, and everyone 12 years of age and older is eligible to receive it. Many local pharmacies and physician’s offices throughout Westchester County offer vaccinations. To locate other clinics, pharmacies and locations that offer the COVID-19 vaccine, use the CDC Vaccine Finder tool at

https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

Westchester will be hosting satellite clinics throughout the County for the month of July, as well as second doses in July and August. More information to come.

County Executive Latimer is offering senior and disabled constituents, including those who are not registered with ParaTransit, free transportation to receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Call ParaTransit reservations at (914) 995-7272, 24 hours prior to your vaccination date to schedule your ride. For additional questions, email Evan Latainer, Director of the Office for People with Disabilities at ehl2@westchestergov.com