NEW ABBEY INN & SPA SUCCEEDS IN FACE OF COVID: PUTS PEEKSKILL ON ROAD TO RECOVERY HIGH ABOVE MAJESTIC HUDSON. MARTIN GINSBURG MAKES PEEKSKILL A “GO-TO” DESTINATION

Hits: 14

WPCNR VALLEY LIFE. Special to WPCNR. June 30, 2021:

ABBEY INN HELPS BRING PEEKSKILL BACK WITH THE SIMPLY PERFECT VENUE TYING A RIBBON AROUND IT HIGH ABOVE THE HUDSON:

From left, Scott Davis, Bankwell VP, Commercial Real Estate Lender; Councilwoman Kathy Talbot;

Councilwoman Patricia Riley; Irene Ginsburg; GDC Founder and Principal Martin Ginsburg; Deputy

Mayor Vivian McKenzie; Councilman Ramon Fernandez and Abbey Inn & Spa GM Gilbert Baeriswil



Peekskill City officials joined with Ginsburg Development Companies Tuesday to celebrate the official Grand Opening of The Abbey Inn & Spa, one year delayed., the Gateway to the Hudson Highlands which is enjoying a post-pandemic surge of bookings for summer weddings and events.

The 42-room boutique hotel opened at the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 and it was unable to hold a public reception. The Grand Opening celebrated the hotel’s first year and its designation as the #3 top new hotel of 2020 in the United States by USA Today’s 10 Best.

“The pandemic represented an existential threat for many hotels with an established clientele, so opening a new hotel during this health emergency was a worst-case scenario,” said Martin Ginsburg, Founder of Ginsburg Development Companies, the developer of the Abbey Inn & Spa.

“Despite the immense challenges, the public recognized The Abbey Inn & Spa’s exceptional quality and immediately embraced our facility. Even during the severe lockdowns of 2020, the Abbey Inn & Spa experienced remarkable patronage from clients seeking luxurious mental-health breaks from quarantines in small apartments and homes.”

“I want to congratulate Martin Ginsburg and his team for making it through the most challenging year of the pandemic and keeping to his vision to bring the best Inn and Spa in the Hudson Valley to the great City of Peekskill. The Abbey stands at the gateway to the Hudson Highlands and it is a major attraction in the continued revitalization of our city to create special places for residents and tourists alike,” said Peekskill Mayor André Rainey.

Nestled high atop historic Fort Hill in Peekskill, New York, the Abbey Inn & Spa is set within a space as striking as its surroundings: The former convent of the Episcopal Sisters of Saint Mary’s, now beautifully repurposed with luxury accommodations and amenities including Apropos, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, a serene spa and fitness area, and stunning meeting, event, and gathering spaces both indoors and outdoors overlooking the Hudson River.

Managed by Hay Creek Hotels, The Abbey Inn &Spa features a design that is distinctly contemporary with a universal feel, preserving the aged granite and brick exteriors of the former convent, while reconfiguring interior spaces and transforming two chapels—one sizable, the other monumental—into meeting and event spaces that are nothing short of spectacular.

“Despite the challenges with the pandemic past and present, we have been able to provide the highest level of quality and service to our guests. Everyone on staff did whatever it took to delight and surprise our guests with great success. I am so proud. We look forward to the next chapter in this beautiful resort’s history,” said George Soderberg, Senior Vice President, Hay Creek Hotels, the manager of The Abbey Inn & Spa.

The Abbey Inn & Spa has nearly 40 weddings booked between now and the end of the year. Corporate events are picking up as well.

The Abbey Inn & Spa occupies former convent buildings once inhabited between 1872 and 1963 by the Community of St. Mary—said to be the oldest Episcopal religious community in the U.S. The hotel is adjacent to Fort Hill Park and its 52 wooded acres, scene of a historic three-day Revolutionary War battle in the late 1700s. Today, the area is laid out with luscious trails for leisurely walks through the trees.

Guests arriving at The Abbey Inn & Spa are welcomed into a handsome lobby with arched-window views of the Hudson River, and access to an enclosed wrap around porch decked out with rocking chairs to enjoy the breathtaking sights. Artwork fills the public spaces of the hotel, including a 47-photograph permanent exhibit in the corridors by Peekskill photographer Joseph Squillante that takes visitors on a journey along the Hudson River from its source in the Adirondacks to New York Harbor.

The hotel offers 3 Luxury Suites, 6 Suites, 21 Premier King Rooms, and 12 Superior Rooms. Many rooms have entirely unique design, with distinctive ceilings shaped by the convent’s original roof and/or window casements. All are styled in soothing tones of cream and brown, with contemporary furniture and furnishings, luxurious amenities and much more.

Inspired by the bounty of the Hudson Valley, The Abbey Inn & Spa’s signature dining concept, Apropos, combines chef-driven cuisine with breathtaking views of the Hudson River—offering the perfect seasonal respite for locals and visitors alike. Helmed by Executive Chef John Paidas, this elevated, contemporary-American eatery features Mediterranean-influenced and locally sourced ingredients, punctuated by warm hospitality in an elevated yet approachable setting.

A mix of comfortable booths and chairs around natural wood tables fill the dining room and four-season porch, with art and design complementing the restaurant’s connection to its imbedded sense of place. The stylish, zinc-topped bar across the hall—The Apropos Bar—also serves as a gathering place for guests and locals to enjoy small plates and beverages from the creative cocktail and mocktail program, wine from the comprehensive 200-bottle wine list, or selections from the impressive local beer program.

The Abbey Inn Spa is a sanctuary that invites guests and locals to experience a higher level of luxury and renewal. Designed to create a lifestyle and atmosphere that embraces the nature, purity, and freshness of the region, guests can indulge in a variety of high-end offerings including four tranquil treatment rooms, intimate relaxation lounge, his and hers saunas and a vast array of wellness-enhancing services.

The Spa offers Microdermabrasion and the latest platform, Oxygeneo, for antiaging and rejuvenation. In addition, guests can also enjoy access to an on-site Fitness Center; featuring a bubbling whirlpool, cardio equipment, and more — designed in keeping with the original architecture.

The Abbey Inn & Spa is generously arrayed for meetings, celebrations and gatherings of all types, with 3,166 square feet of interior event space. Blending elements of historic charm with stunning contemporary furnishings, highlights of the meetings and event spaces include the Highlands Ballroom—a beautifully restored former chapel, the Cellar Tasting Room, and the awe-inspiring former convent chapel—the Cornerstone Meeting Room—which is donned with original calligraphic murals.

Easily accessible to New York City, Peekskill can be accessed via rail on Metro North, one hour north of the city. Conveniently located between the Westchester County Airport (25-miles by car) and Stewart International Airport (24-miles), the city is situated amidst a vibrant waterfront, including Riverfront Green Park with sculptures, a playground, and assorted dining options and theatres.

For more information on The Abbey Inn & Spa or to make reservations, please contact 914.736.1200, or visit www.theabbeyinn.com.