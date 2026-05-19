MAY 19– WHITE PLAINS SENIORS AWARDED 90 SCHOLARSHIPS

Nearly 90 scholarships and awards were presented to members of the Class of 2026 during White Plains High School’s annual Senior Awards Night, celebrating graduating seniors “who have contributed richly to White Plains High School and to their community.”

#WPProud About $360,000 in scholarship money was awarded during the nearly three-hour ceremony on Thursday, as a steady stream of donors and presenters took the stage in the WPHS auditorium. Congratulations to all the recipients!