NEW OPUS HOTEL ON RENAISSANCE SQUARE IS ABSOLUTELY FABUL-OPUS! POLISHED, POSH, INVITING– EASILY WESTCHESTER’S BEST NEW STAY IN DOWNTOWN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

MIXING, MINGLING, IN MOTION TO THE EYE, “THE OPUS” LOUNGE –A CONTEMPORARY EXPERIENCE , ANIMATED A LARGE CROWD OF INVITED GUESTS AFTER THE RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY BELOW. (Photo BY WPCNR)

MAYOR TOM ROACH (CENTER) AND LEFT TO RIGHT, ONE OF THE TWO OWNERS, MARK WEINSTEIN, LYN ANDERSON, GENERAL MANAGER OF THE OPUS,,THE MAYOR, YANIV BLUMENFELD, OWNER AND DEPUTY WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE, KEN JENKINS.

THE SPECTACULAR RECEPTION AREA AT THE NEW MARRIOTT AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTEL IS A PARTY IN ITSELF: COLORFUL, WARM GRACED WITH SPECTACULAR ART ON THE WALLS AND SPACIOUS COLORFUL INTERIOR THAT INVITES YOU IN TO “COME ON IN WE’RE SO GLAD TO SEE YOU! “

CROWD OF VIPS awaiting the crisp opening ceremony below. Complete with tour, the entire took about an hour and it flew by. The hotel with a personality had such a “funky” vibe–you did not want to leave!

MAYOR ROACH WELCOMED THE OPUS OWNERS TO WHITE PLAINS AND SAID THEY WERE COMING IN AT THE RIGHT TIME NOW THAT THE “COVID HORROR” WAS BEHIND US AND BUSTLE AND ACTIVITY WERE RETURNING DAILY. FOR MORE ON THE HOTEL GO TO THEIR WEBSITE www.theopuswestchester.com

“THE OPUS” OFFICIALLY OPENED WITH RIBBON-CUTTING THIS MORNING WITH WHITE PLAINS MAYOR TOM ROACH AND COUNCILMAN JUSTIN BRASCH ON HAND AND THE OWNERS OF THE HOTEL FLYING IN FROM ABROAD TO ATTEND THE CEREMONY.

“THE OPUS” TAKES HOTEL ENTRANCES, HOTEL CORRIDORS, AND ACCOMMODATIONS TO A LEVEL NOT SEEN ANYWHERE IN THE COUNTY.

IT IS SWANKY WITHOUT BEING SNOOTY, ELEGANCE WITHOUT PRETENSION. IT IS HOTEL AS THEATER INVITING YOU IN FOR ITS SHOW THAT NEVER STOPS. IT IS A PLACE TO STAY THAT ENTERTAINS WITH IT’S PRESENCE! IT IS THE PLACE TO COME ON IN AND STAY AWHILE ON BUSINESS, FOR A WEDDING FOR THAT PERSONAL SPECIAL OCCASION. ACCEPTING GUESTS SINCE APRIL 15, 146 ROOMS AND LUXURY SUITES BIG, ROOMY , VIEWY. THEY EVEN ACCEPT PETS! RESERVATIONS GOING FAST IF YOU’RE HEADING TO WESTCHESTER COUNTY USA–IT’S JUST YOUR STYLE!

TELL THE BOSS, YOU WANT THE OPUS. OR BOOK THE BOSS INTO THE OPUS, THEY WILL LOVE IT.