COUNTY EXECUTIVE TOWN HALL FOR TEENS TO ANSWER THEIR COVID CONCERNS, QUESTIONS THURSDAY EVENING 6 TO 7 PM

In an effort to continue to reach young residents and encourage them to get vaccinated, at his bi-weekly COVID briefing Westchester County Executive George Latimer released a new PSA and announced a virtual town hall to be held on Thursday, May 13 from 6-7p.m. on facebook.com/westchestergov.

View the PSA, featuring local young residents, HERE.

The virtual event will feature Latimer, County Youth Bureau Director Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden, Mill Etienne MD, MPH, FAAN, FAES, Chair of the WMChealth Hudson Valley regional HUB Vaccine Health Equity Taskforce and local young residents Jack Kelly from Harrison, Hallye Boughner from New Rochelle & Michelle Mahecha Perez from White Plains. The event will be an open discussion on COVID-19 vaccine and teens. Residents can send questions to Communications@WestchesterGov.com in advance of Thursday.

