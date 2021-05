JOHN BAILEY ON WVOX THIS MORNING: TELECOMMUNICATIONS REVISED ORDINANCE APPROVED.7-0

Hits: 31

THE WHITE PLAINS COMMON COUNCIL TIGHTENED UP ITS TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORDINANCE GOVERING INSTALLATION OF NEW CELL TOWERS IN THE CITY BY A VOTE OF 7-0. THE ORDINANCE WAS REVISED IN LIGHT OF VERIZON EFFORTS TO INSTALL HIGH INTENSITY 5G T

THE NEW ORDINANCE ALLOWS THE CITY TO HIRE TECHNICAL EXPERTS TO CHECK WHETHER A NEW INSTALLATION OF A CELLPHONE TOWER IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH FCC RADITION REQUIREMENTS. IT ASSURES RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOODS THAT THEY WILL BE NOTIFIED IF AN ADDITIONAL CELLTOWER IS PLANNED TO BE INSTALLED NEAR THEM VIA THE CITY WEBSITE. THE CITY ESTABLISHES A PRIORITY CITING OF ADDITIONAL CELLTOWER INSTALLATIONS CONSIDERING PLACEMENT ON CITY OWNED PROPERTY FIRST, BUSINESS DISTRICT SECOND AND RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS LAST.

THE MAYOR SAID FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITS DENYING INSTALLATIONS BECAUSE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS DETERMINED THAT THEY WANTED TECHNOLOGICAL GROWTH IN PREVIOUS FCC POLICY. THE MAYOR SAID THE CITY WAS UNABLE BY FEDERAL LAW TO DENYING INSTALLATION OF A CELLTOWER ON GROUNDS IT WAS AS A DANGER TO PUBLIC HEALTH. COUNCILWOMAN NADINE HUNT-ROBINSON SAID THE NEW ORDINANCE CONTAINED A PROVISION THAT ALLOWS THE CITY TO CHUT DOWN THE CELLTOWER IF IT IS NOT IN COMPLIANCE, AND THE SECOND TIME IT HAPPENS, HUNT-ROBINSON SAID IT WOULD MAKE THE FRANCHISE AGREEMENT VOID. COUNCILMAN JUSTIN BRASCH SAID THE CITY WILL REVIEW CHANGES AND LEGAL DECISIONS ON TELECOMMUNICATIONS LAW EVERY SIX MONTHS, INDICATING THE ORDINANCE WOULD BE ADJUSTED BASED ON FINDINGS. COUNCILWOMAN JENNIFER PUJA SAID SHE HAD LISTENED TO THE MANY ACTIVISTS WHO HAD PROTESTED THE INVASION OF THE 5G TOWERS, AND WAS VOTING IN FAVOR OF THE ORDINANCE BECAUSE IT WAS A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION.

PREVIOUSLY THE ORDINANCE WAS CRITICISED BY 5GWESTCHESTER AS BEING TOO VAGUE AND NOT SPECIFIC ENOUGH.

ON THE COVID SITUATION THE MAYOR DELIVERED A VERY POSITIVE MESSAGE ON COVID.

There are currently an estimated 139 active cases in our City, down 55 from a week ago. Over the last 7 days we are averaging 7 new cases per day. Case numbers are continuing to decline in our area, which is good news for all of us.

And here’s some more good news: According to the CDC, New York has the highest number of adults fully vaccinated among all the large states. YOU contributed to this, White Plains. We are doing very well and now have to focus on those who may be hesitant to get the vaccine. One way to do that is to ensure the vaccine is widely available and easily accessible.

ON HOSPITIZATIONS FOR COVID, WPCNR HAS DETERMINED BY COMPARING POSTIVE CASES OF TWO WEEKS AGO TO THE 116 HOSPITALIZATIONS OF COVID PATIENTS THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY THAT THE HOSPITALIZATION RATE IS HOLDING AT 3% — WHICH MEANS THAT PERSONS GETTING THE DISEASE THREE WEEKS WOULD RESULT IN ABOUT 120 HOSPITALIZATIONS IN 10 DAYS AND THE HOSPITALIZATIONS WERE RIGHT ON THAT FIGURE, 116. SO PEOPLE ARE STILL GETTING SICK FROM IT.

THE ESPLANADE LAST NIGHT FILED FOR AN EXTENSION AND APPROVAL OF A NEW SITE PLAN FOR THEIR APARTMRENT COMPLEX REBUILD.

TONIGHT THERE WILL BE A ZOOM MEETING HELD BY THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS FOR CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR THE WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL BOARD THERE IS ONE CHALLENGER FOR THE THREE INCUMBENTS…