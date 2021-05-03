Mayor Gives Weekly Covid Report

Hits: 10

WPCNR MAYOR’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Mayor Tom Roach Weekly Telepone Message. May 3, 2021:

There are currently an estimated 139 active cases in our City, down 55 from a week ago. Over the last 7 days we are averaging 7 new cases per day. Case numbers are continuing to decline in our area, which is good news for all of us.

And here’s some more good news: According to the CDC, New York has the highest number of adults fully vaccinated among all the large states. YOU contributed to this, White Plains. We are doing very well and now have to focus on those who may be hesitant to get the vaccine. One way to do that is to ensure the vaccine is widely available and easily accessible.

The State has announced that mass vaccination sites, including the County Center here in White Plains and the Yonkers Armory, are now open to any eligible New Yorker age 16 and older for vaccinations on a walk-in basis.

The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only. Second dose appointments will be scheduled automatically after administration of the first dose.

If you prefer to schedule your appointment, there are a number of locations in White Plains that can accommodate you. For further information, go to the city website, cityofwhiteplains.com, or call our White Plains COVID Angels at (914) 422-1378 Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm for assistance.

Another way to combat vaccine hesitancy is to give residents an opportunity to talk to medical professionals about their concerns. This Friday, May 7 th, at 4:30 pm I’ll be joining El Centro Hispano and White Plains Hospital for a Facebook live discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine. The purpose of this session is to answer any questions you may have about the vaccine. The discussion will be held in English and Spanish. If you are uncertain as to whether you should get the vaccine, I encourage you to participate. Just go to El Centro Hispano’s Facebook page, El Centro Hispano Inc.

Remember, choosing to be vaccinated protects you, your family, and our community. Additionally, it will speed your return to normal activities. Getting vaccinated is Free and it will allow you to do the things you love to do with greater confidence, like seeing a ball game, going to religious services, a restaurant, or a concert. In some cases proof of vaccination or a recent negative test will be required to attend group events. More than 100 colleges and universities have already announced that proof of vaccination will be a requirement for students returning to campus in the fall. Now is the time to check getting the shot off of your list. All three of the vaccines authorized for use in the United States are safe and effective.

Our next call is on Monday, May 10th. Until then remember, we’re standing together by staying apart.