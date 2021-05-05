5GWESTCHESTER on NEW WHITE PLAINS TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORDINANCE PASSED MONDAY. City Must Continue to Step Up on the Proliferation of New CellTowers Issue

Hits: 4

WPCNR COMMOUN COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. From 5GWestchester. May 5, 2021:

At the May 3 Common Council meeting, our elected officials passed amendments to the White Plains Telecom Code, which was last visited in 1997 before 5G close-proximity cell installations were on the landscape.



This action was in response to 1,000 plus residents petitioning the City to enact a protective ordinance limiting the placement of powerful 5G antennas near homes, schools, and play areas. The outcome of the meeting did not approach the bar that residents envisioned.



“Several necessary, tangential improvements were made to the code,” says Ruth F. Moss, Director of the local group, 5GAlert Westchester. “But unfortunately, not one provision will actually stem the onward march of 24/7 millimeter waves into our neighborhoods. We all love technology, but these antennas, which are effectively mini-cell towers, are just too unsafe and too high-powered. The City has to step up and grab hold of its Congressional powers to regulate.”



Improvements to the code include emissions testing, pre-notification to nearby residents, and increased fees for telecom carriers. Other provisions that purportedly restrict installations are surrounded by loopholes for the telecoms.

“We’ll be watching the City to see how they enforce these new more restrictive measures,” says resident Elitsa Golab.

“5G is not coming to White Plains by itself. It’s coming with hazardous antennas, possibly right on your own front lawn,” says Moss. “Time and time again, when people are informed of that unpleasant fact, their interest in 5G goes rapidly down.”



“We have fiber optic cable in this town,” notes longtime resident, Sal Gagliano. “And that does the job just fine.”



Three Common Council members have asked that the topic be revisited every six months. This will allow residents to press for stronger provisions and the City to consider new federal legislation that may emerge.



“White Plains already has 100 of these mini-cell towers in White Plains and that’s enough,” states resident Deborah Fontana. “There is a radiating antenna on the front lawn of a home two blocks away from me. Small children live there and the mother is beside herself.”

The Mayor Tom Roach said “It’s a start.” Ms. Moss said, “But the city has to step up”