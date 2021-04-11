WEATHER WHITE PLAINS 9:30 A.M. EDT: 55 FOGGY HUMID WPCNR DEGREES

Hits: 2

Today Showers. Patchy fog before 10am. High near 58. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. (From National Weather Service)