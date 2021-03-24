County Board of Legislators Pass Police Reform Report

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From Chair of the Board of Legislators, Benjamin Boykin. March 24, 2021:



The Board of Legislators has officially adopted the report of the County’s

Police Reform and Reimagining Task Force in a unanimous vote on

Monday night, after weeks of review by the Board’s Public Safety

Committee.



The adoption of the report establishes a blueprint for police reform

intended to promote more equitable policing in Westchester.

The 177-page report contains 51 recommendations for the County’s police, correction and other public safety operations including:



implicit bias and intercultural competency training for law enforcement

personnel a formal review of the County Department of Public Safety’s use

of social media for branding and community outreach creation of

community liaisons, increased multi-lingual communications training in

implicit bias and restorative justice for School Resource Officers, joint

de-escalation training with the Department of Correction, increased Police

Academy training in procedural justice, cultural diversity and bias-related crimes, creation of a County Office of Police Accountability.



In 11 meetings, including a session for public input, over more than a

month, the Public Safety Committee took a deep dive into the report recommendations and the process by which those recommendations were

arrived.



The committee heard from Task Force members, including co-chairs Mayo Bartlett and Leroy Fraser as well as the County’s Department of Public Safety and

other law enforcement representatives.



The report itself was the culmination of nearly seven months of work by a 38-member Task Force. The Task Force is comprised of thirty-eight members,

which include County and local law enforcement professionals, clergy

representatives, criminal justice and police reform advocates, human

rights professionals, the Executive Director of the Westchester County

Youth Bureau, the Executive Director of the Westchester County Human

Rights Commission, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, representatives from the

Westchester County District Attorney’s office, three Westchester County

Legislators, and other public servants.



The Westchester County Executive additionally attached six staff liaisons

to the Task Force in order to ensure that the group had access to all

available resources and assistance.



Under Executive Order 203 from Governor Cuomo, all municipalities

statewide must adopt a police reform and reimagining plan to the State

by April 1.



County Executive George Latimer had previously announced plans for a

County police reform task force, which he then expanded to address the requirements of the Governor’s order.



Read the Westchester County Police Reform and Reimagining Task Force report at: https://www.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/policereformreport.pdf

information.