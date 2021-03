“Wonderful” White Plains Schools Reopening for Kindergarten, 9th and 12th Grades.

Hits: 20

Black and Orange Balloons welcomed White Plains High School Freshman and Seniors back to their classrooms socially distanced and masked Monday. The Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca described the long-awaited 5-Days a Week in class learning, with option for continued remote learing if parents requested it as “wonderful.”





The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph Ricca kept White Plains schools parents extensively informed with weekly half hour live briefings leading up to Monday’s briefing with unprecedented, candid and clear informational updates that invited texted questions from parents which he answered live. These briefings were followed up by communications from the elementary schools and the high school administration sending home extensive briefings on procedures, and the administrations of the schools invited parents to call the schools offices with any questions on Covid protocols.

Dr. Joseph Ricca described the White Plains Schools “Comeback” this way:

“ Wonderful; absolutely wonderful! It’s fantastic to have the children returning fulltime. All is well and we look forward to moving to the next phase of the process. “