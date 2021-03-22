Latimer: 50 & Overs may call for Vaccine Appointments Beginning 8 AM tomorrow at County sites, pharmacies. Covid infections rate of decrease continues to slow. Call for Appointments.

Hits: 1

WPCNR COUNTY EXECUTIVE COVID-19 UPDATE By John F. Bailey. March 22, 2021:

Here is today’s “Take-Away,” from Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s regular Monday Covid briefing ended moments ago:

The number of new active Covid cases in the county continues to go down but at a slower rate, the County Executive said. He said that persons from age 50 to 65, may begin to call for appointments for their first vaccine shots beginning tomorrow at 8 AM at County facilities at the Westchester County Center, the Grasslands site, the Yonkers armory facility and the County Health Department on Court Street in White Plains. The County Executive also announced pharmacies are now able to vaccinate 50 and over county residents, too.

He said 156,000 Westchester residents have received both shots of the vaccine, with another 25,000 (going up daily) expected to receive their second shots by the end of the week, meaning the county is on target to have 20% of the county population vaccinated by the end of March. He said he expected 40% of the population to be fully vaccinated by the end of April.

Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins emphasized it was important to keep testing before persons get their first vaccine shot and announced that Westchester Medical Center is continuing to provide mobile testing units visiting Westchester’s smaller communities. Westchester has 12 testing sites covered by the Mobile Testing Units provided by the Westchester Medical Center: In Elmsford, Port Chester, Peekskill, Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown, Mount Kisco, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, and West Harrison.



