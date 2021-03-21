Pop-Up Vaccination Site Helps to SLOW 190 New Covid Positives a Day Spread in Tarrytown. Innoculate 650 with First Shots

Hits: 19

State Senator Peter Harckham (above) and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins comment on pop-up vaccination sites as answers to Westchester stubborn Covid rate of infection ( running 384 a day new Covid case from March 11 to March 17)

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS NEWS. From State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Office. March 21, 2021:

On Saturday, a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site opened in Sleepy Hollow. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and fellow State lawmakers Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti toured the site, offering the vaccine to people 60 years of age and older and teachers in Westchester County.

(Editor’s Note: Since March 2, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow have averaged 13 new Coronavirus infectins a day, 190 through March 15)

The vaccine site was made possible by the hard work of the Villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow who secured a partnership with Rite Aid to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents. The villages also coordinated with the Tarrytown School District to secure a site location.

About 650 eligible residents were able to book an appointment in advance. Pop-up sites like this are part of a growing effort to make the vaccine more accessible to Westchester’s most vulnerable populations. . Residents will be able to receive a second dose scheduled for Saturday, April 17th, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

