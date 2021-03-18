BOMBERS AND METROPOLITANS CAN PLAY WITH 20% OF FANS IN STANDS IN PERSON..ON OPENING DAY, MASKED UP, SOCIAL-DISTANCED WITH PROOF OF AT LEAST 1 VACINATION.

Hits: 16

The Big Ball Park April 2014. From da Bleachas

WPCNR GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO CORONAVIRUS REPORT. MARCH 18, 2021:

New Yorkers loves to root for the home team, and it was especially difficult to see great professional sports teams close to fans in stands as we implemented restrictions necessary to protect public health.

Today I am pleased to announce that baseball is coming back to New York and fans will be able to attend games in-person. On April 1, the New York Mets and New York Yankees can resume playing with spectators in the stadiums.

Professional sports in large outdoor stadiums that hold 10,000 people or more will be allowed to reopen at 20 percent capacity.

Attendees must show proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccination series prior to entry and are subject to strict state guidance on face coverings, social distancing and health screenings. Vaccination efforts at both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field will still continue during the MLB season.

Photo of the Day: New York baseball is coming back in April (Photos by Don Pollard) Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. COVID hospitalizations dropped to 4,536. Of the 271,463 tests reported yesterday, 7,796, or 2.87 percent, were positive. There were 934 patients in ICU yesterday, down 20 from the previous day. Of them, 590 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 57 New Yorkers to the virus.

2. As of 1pm THURSDAY morning, 24.0 percent of New Yorkers have completed at least one vaccine dose. Over the past 24 hours, 146,518 total doses have been administered. To date, New York administered 7,150,352 total doses with 12.4 percent of New Yorkers completing their vaccine series. See data by region and county on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

3. Smaller, regional sports venues can also reopen beginning April 1. These are venues that hold 1,500 people indoors or 2,500 people outdoors and initial capacity will be limited to 10 percent indoors and 20 percent outdoors.

Attendees must show proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccination series prior to entry and are subject to strict state guidance on face coverings, social distancing and health screenings.

4. Beginning March 29, statewide travel for sports and recreational activities will be permitted. Currently, travel for sports and recreation is limited to contiguous counties and regions in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidance.

5. Large outdoor performing arts venues, including stadiums, that hold more than 2,500 people can reopen at 20 percent capacity beginning April 1.

Venue capacity for concerts and other performing arts events will continue to increase as the public health situation improves with more New Yorkers receiving vaccinations and fewer COVID-19 cases in the community.

Attendees must show proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccination series prior to entry and are subject to strict state guidance on face coverings, social distancing and health screenings.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo