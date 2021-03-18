Hits: 0

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. March 18, 2021:

White Plains schools as previously reported will open for three grades of nine for full-time in school learning Monday.

Back to school will be Kinderegarteners at all five elementay Schools. Ninth graders and 12th Graders at the high school.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca will address the school district and the city and parents in pre-opening talk at noon Friday on his Facebook page. with all the details.

Parents, guardians should all have received detailed instructions from their school principals on how the reopenings, busing details will work. If they have any questions parents should contract their childrens’ schools tomorrow to double check any concerns.