WESTCHESTER COUNTY SHOULD HIT 25% FULLY VACCINATED BY END OF MONTH. MidHudson Region Now has 9.4% of 7 counties fully Vaccinated.

Hits: 42

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey, March 15, 2021 UPDATED 4 PM E.D.T.:

The vaccinations in the MidHudson Valley region, including Westchester County Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, with a total population of 2.3 million as of 2015 (Westchester has 967,612 or 42% of the total) are being administered at a rate of 2,500 vaccinations a day.

As of today, the state reports 216,718 MidHudson region residents have been fully vaccinated meaning 9.4% of the region are protected as much as presently possible from getting Covid.

Westchester County has 132,916 people with two shots, meaning the county is 13.7% fully vaccinated

In Westchester County, vaccinations in the last week were racheted up by the opening of the Yonkers armory facility last week, and Grasslands facility, and popup facilities established by the state in Yorktown and New Rochelle, coupled with an increase in vaccine supply have dramatically improved Westchesterites’ resistances to getting the disease.

Many more have full immunity having received both shots.

According to Governor Cuomo’s weekly vaccination report above, Westchester has 25.9% ( 250,305 people) with at least one vaccine dose, and most of those are presumed to be getting second shot within 3 to 4 weeks. At the present rate this could mean 25% of us are “fully vaxed up” by the first week of April.

Throughout the Mid Hudson region, the shots are going into arms rapidly.

In the last 24 hours, 2,524 more persons in the MidHudson Valley region have received their second shot, getting fully vaccinated, 105 an hour. (That is fantastic, my personal opinion.)

In the last 7 days, 45,249 have received their second and final shot over 6,000 a day. A total of 216,718 persons in the MidHudson Region are fully vaccinated since January 27 when vaccinations began to ramp up after vaccinating health and frontline personnel.

More persons are getting first doses of the vaccines, either Pfizer or Moderna elixirs.

The total persons with one shot in the MidHudson Region is 428, 102

In 7 days 79,966 persons received their first shot, (11, 429 a day! How about that!)

In the last 24 hours 6,954 received their first shot in the Mid-Hudson region a staggering total of 289 an hour.