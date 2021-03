POSITIVE COVID CASES CONTINUE AT 372 A DAY FOR 7 DAYS 3.9% INFECTION RATE in Westchester

Hits: 38

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT From the NY Coronavirus tracker. March 15, 2021:

IN THE LAST 7 DAYS MARCH 8 THROUGH SUNDAY March 14 THE NUMBERS OF NEW POSITIVES CONTINUED AT AN AVERAGE 372 NEW CASES A DAY.

THAT IS A 3.9% POSITIVE RATE, 2,604 PERSONS OF 66,430 TESTED POSITIVE—MEANING THAT IN 15 DAYS AT A 4.3% HOSPITALIZATION RATE, 16 PERSONS A DAY OR 320 PERSONS MAY BE HOSPITALIZED within 10 to 20 days.

This will KEEPING THE PRESSURE ON THE DOCTORS NURSES AND FRONTLINE CAREGIVERS WEEK AFTER WEEK.

THAT’S WHAT THIS INFECTION RATE MEANS.

PLEASE STOP THIS INFECTION RATE FOLKS. SOCIAL DISTANCE. WEAR MASKS. DON’T SOCIALIZE WITH A LOT OF PEOPLE. IT IS NOT OVER UNTIL THE INFECTION RATE STOPS POURING MORE PEOPLE INTO THE HOSPITALS COMPOUNDING CARE STRESS.