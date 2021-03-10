Mondaire Jones Pleads with Governor Cuomo to Open Mass Vaccination Site in Rockland County State’s Highest pct of Covid Cases in State (12% of population)

Hits: 52

Today, Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY), sent a letter to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker reiterating a months-long request to open a state-run mass vaccination site in Rockland County, one of the counties hardest hit by COVID-19 in the state.

Since the pandemic began, Rockland has recorded more than 39,000 positive cases of COVID-19, and as of March 4, 2021, 689 Rocklanders have died due to the pandemic. Over 12% of county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the highest positivity rate of any county in all of New York State.

“As Governor Cuomo opens more mass vaccination sites across the state, it is unacceptable that Rockland County is being left behind,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones. “Rockland has had the highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 in the state, and it must be prioritized for vaccine distribution. We need to be making it easier, not harder, to get vaccinated, and that starts by opening a mass site in Rockland. If Governor Cuomo is to get serious about vaccinating every New Yorker, he will do so.”