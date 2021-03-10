Governor Cuomo Nightly Coronavirus Update

Hits: 17

Our vaccination sites across the state are working diligently to administer the vaccine as fast as supply allows and we’re continuing to make progress in our vaccination efforts.

In the past seven days, more than 1.12 million doses have been administered and as of this morning, New Yorkers who are 60 and up can schedule an appointment. As our vaccination efforts continue, we cannot afford to loosen up our vigilance against this virus. New Yorkers should remain careful and patient as we stay laser-focused on getting more shots in arms.

Photo of the Day: Tap dancers performed at the Queens Museum as part of a NY Pops Up show on Saturday (Photo by Don Pollard) Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. COVID hospitalizations dropped to 4,798. Of the 205,616 tests reported yesterday, 6,489, or 3.16 percent, were positive. There were 999 patients in ICU yesterday, down 12 from the previous day. Of them, 686 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 58 New Yorkers to the virus.

2. As of 11am this morning, 19.9 percent of New Yorkers have completed at least one vaccine dose. Over the past 24 hours, 143,592 total doses have been administered. To date, New York administered 5,941,072 total doses with 9.8 percent of New Yorkers completing their vaccine series. See data by region and county on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

3. Indoor dining in New York City can expand to 50 percent capacity beginning on March 19. Currently, New York City and New Jersey restaurants are operating at 35 percent capacity. This decision is made in partnership with Governor Murphy and will coincide with New Jersey expanding indoor dining to 50 percent on March 19. Other New York restaurants outside of New York City will expand to 75 percent capacity beginning March 19.

4. To date, New York has conducted over 40 million COVID tests. In just five days, New York has conducted an additional one million COVID tests. Getting tested for COVID regularly is a great way to ensure your health and the health of those around you. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID or believe you may have been exposed to the virus, get tested. Find a testing site near you. You can also call 1-888-364-3065 to make a free appointment at a New York State-run testing site.