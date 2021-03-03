Hits: 17

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools. March 3, 2021:

On behalf of the Board of Education and our educational community, please accept my thanks and appreciation for all that you have done, and are doing, to move toward safely returning our students to school five days a week.

This is truly a celebratory moment for our community. Having access to the vaccine and situating our facilities appropriately to welcome our students back, has put us in an outstanding position to begin phasing our children back into school this month.

At this morning’s Reopening Committee meeting, the committee will consider the in-person phasing schedule below. With the Committee’s support, we are preparing to move forward as outlined. Please consider reviewing our Reopening Committee work and progress here.

Monday, March 22 – Kindergarten, Ninth Grade, and Twelfth Grade Return to School for Five Days

Monday, April 5 – First Grade, Second Grade, Sixth Grade, and Seventh Grade Return to School for Five Days

Monday, April 12 – Third Grade, Fourth Grade, Fifth Grade, Eighth Grade, Tenth Grade, and Eleventh Grade Return to School for Five Days

This afternoon I will host a Community Q&A and that meeting will be posted here for your review at your convenience.

The phasing schedule and additional information will be shared with our parent/guardian community this Friday.

Moving forward, we will be sharing information with our community at the building and district level and we are always available to answer any questions you may have.

Again – thank you for all of your hard work. This is a major step forward for our community and we know that our children will be thrilled (even if they don’t show it) to begin to recapture a sense of normalcy and structure with our return to school five days a week.

Have a great day, stay well, and stay #WPProud.

Respectfully,

Joseph Ricca