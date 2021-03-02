SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS

Hits: 16

BOARD OF EDUCATION ELECTION DATES SET

The Annual White Plains Board of Education Budget Vote and Election will take place on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Noon to 9 P.M., at six voting districts. Three Board seats will be up for election, each with a three-year term of office, beginning July 1, 2021.

Candidates must be United States citizens, 18 years of age or more and residents of White Plains for at least one year. Petitions are available from Michele Schoenfeld, District Clerk, at 5 Homeside Lane. They must be signed by 100 qualified voters and returned by April 28th.

Registration, for qualified voters new to the City, or those who are not registered to vote in general elections, will take place on Saturday, May 1st, Noon to 5 P.M., at Mamaroneck Avenue School, Nosband Avenue. A resident who has moved within White Plains during the last year may also change his/her voting address at that time.

Absentee ballot applications may be requested from the District Clerk, due to absence from the city on election day, temporary or permanent illness or physical disability, or potential for contraction of the virus that causes COVID-19, among other reasons.

For further information, please call 422-2071.