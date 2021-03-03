Mara Gay former WPHS ORANGE Reporter on Reporting Today ZOOMING for White Plains Library March 21

Hits: 15

Join us on Sunday, March 21, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. for a conversation with Mara Gay, a New York Times Editorial Board member who writes about politics and New York. She’s also an MSNBC political analyst, appearing regularly to discuss national politics. Mara’s journalism career began at White Plains High School, where she served as editor-in-chief for The Orange.

Mara will be interviewed by Bill Falk, editor-in-chief of The Week, a weekly news magazine with editions in the United Kingdom and United States. Previously he worked at Newsday, where he was part of two reporting teams that won Pulitzer Prizes. Bill has been a resident of White Plains since 1992.

He’ll be talking with Mara Gay about what it’s like working as a journalist today including topics such as reporting during a pandemic, fake news, and sharing opinions in a polarized political climate.

Click here to register. For more on the event, click here.

This program is sponsored by the White Plains Library Foundation.

Take care,

Brian Kenney

Library Director

bkenney@whiteplainslibrary.org