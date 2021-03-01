10,000 More Westchester Residents Now Fully Vaccinated Since Last Monday: County Now at 10% of PopulationWith Both Shots

Hits: 6

WPCNR VACCINATION REPORT. From The New York State Vaccine Tracker. March 1, 2021:

Tonight’s vaccine tracker reports Westchester County has now 9.9% of its 967,612 population fully vaccinated with two shots of either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna medication. Presently, the county reports as of Monday night that 16.6 % of the population has received at least one dose. a total of 12,841 persons received their second shot in a week.

So far we have no report from the county how many shots of the Johnson & Johnson one Vaccine will be received by Westchester County this week. It is unclear whether persons scheduled for first doses will innoculated with a share of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, which accelerate Westchester’s fully vaccinated cohort.

This was not made clear in the Governor’s report earlier this evening announcing 164,812 doses of the Johnson & Johnson product would be arriving in New York this week.