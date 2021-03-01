Governor Cuomo Night Coronavirus Report

March 1, 2021.



One year ago today, New York confirmed our first case of the novel coronavirus, and the uncharted pandemic of COVID-19 began for New Yorkers. We’ve faced great pain and loss over the last 365 days, but there’s reason to be hopeful for the future.



Today, the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously recommended the use of the Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine has less restrictive storage requirements that will make it easier for the state to reach more New Yorkers, faster.



We expect to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.



There’s a lot of work ahead, but with this vaccine’s approval—the third one—we have cause for optimism as we move forward to a post-COVID future.



1. COVID hospitalizations rose slightly to 5,307. Of the 174,158 tests reported yesterday, 6,235, or 3.58 percent, were positive. There were 1,065 patients in ICU yesterday, down 18 from the previous day. Of them, 741 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 80 New Yorkers to the virus.



2. As of 11am today, 92 percent of first doses allocated to the state have been administered. This represents 2,954,858 first doses administered of the 3,206,430 first dose allocations received from the federal government. So far, 4,583,616 total doses have been administered out of the 5,229,950 total doses received. See data by region and county on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.



3. Starting today, hotel workers are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Given the overall increase to the State’s supply and the essential health care service that these hotel workers provide, we are granting localities the flexibility to add hotel workers to the 1B vaccine prioritization group. Hotel workers can schedule an appointment through the State’s Am I Eligible Tool or call the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).



4. Appointments still available at mass vaccination sites in Brooklyn and Queens. Over the weekend, appointments opened up to all eligible New Yorkers who live in Brooklyn or Queens. Eligible Brooklyn residents can make a vaccination appointment at the Medgar Evers College site; eligible Queens residents can schedule a vaccination appointment at the York College site. If you are eligible and live in Brooklyn or Queens, get vaccinated.

If you were forwarded this email, you can subscribe to New York State’s Coronavirus Updates here.



Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo