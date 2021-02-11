INFECTIONS POSITIVITY RATE DECLINE CONTINUES STATEWIDE. NOW 3.54%.

Hits: 9

WPCNR GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO’S NIGHTLY CORONAVIRUS REPORT. February 11, 2021:

Across the state, from hospitalizations to infection rate, our numbers are continuing to decline—a sign of hope to all and proof that the work New Yorkers have done to mitigate the spread of this virus is working. Our statewide positivity rate dropped to 3.54 percent—the lowest rate since November 25th.

This shows that we are headed in the right direction, but still, we are not at the end of the tunnel. Until the day the war is won and everyone who wants the vaccine has received both doses, we must continue to practice the guidelines we know work: wash your hands, wear a mask and avoid gatherings. I know we will remain New York Tough and together we can beat this virus.

Vaccine FAQ of the Day: I encourage all New Yorkers to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. Check your eligibility here. Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. COVID hospitalizations dropped to 7,342. Of the 285,499 tests reported yesterday, 10,099, or 3.54 percent, were positive. There were 1,402 patients in ICU yesterday, down 21 from the previous day. Of them, 941 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 122 New Yorkers to the virus.

2. As of 11am this morning, 89 percent of first doses allocated to the state have been administered. This represents 1,787,189 first doses administered of the 2,002,055 first dose allocations received from the federal government. So far, 660,083 second doses have been administered out of the 1,031,650 second doses received. See data by region on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

3. New York will follow updated CDC quarantine guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals. Yesterday, the CDC announced that individuals who have received both vaccine doses, and at least two weeks have passed since the second dose, are no longer required to quarantine if they are exposed to someone who is infected with the virus. New York is updating our guidance to follow the CDC. All New Yorkers, including those who have been fully vaccinated, should continue to wear masks, social distance, and be smart until herd immunity is reached and this pandemic is fully relegated to the history books.

4. Fight fear with facts through Hip Hop Public Health’s newest video. To help raise awareness on the safety and importance of getting the vaccine, and boost vaccine literacy, Hip Hop Public Health released a new animated music video featuring rapper Darryl DMC McDaniels of Run-DMC and more. Watch it here.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo