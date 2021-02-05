Hits: 0

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. February 5, 2021:

Superintendent of White Plans Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca gave details to WPCNR on the opening of High School sports basketball, hockey and cheerleading today and expressed hopes all children could be back in school sometime in spring.

He did not want to commit to a date yet, until more of the staff-teachers have been fully vaccinated, saying they were “well along,” and that the unions and the county have been working on expediting the education workers’ vaccine requirements.

He said that parents who did not want their children to return to in-class learning would still be able to learn remotely..

Dr. Ricca said all sports would have seasons this year with the exception of wrestling. Masks would be worn as appropriate by competitors. No rules have been changed in the contests (to discourage contact and spread).

Athletes would be tested on the day of the game with the “quick” Covid-19 Test, as well as checked for other symptoms. Spectators would not be allowed at indoor sports such as basketball and cheerleading. The Superintendent did say that the district is arranging with the streaming service, Local Live to livestream the games.