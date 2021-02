Hits: 15

WPCNR VIEW FROM THE UPPER DECK by John F. Bailey, February 5, 2021:

The White Plains High School will start up its truncated winter scholastic sports of Boys and Girls Ice Hockey, Basketball, and Cheerleading Friday.

The action comes after Dr. Serlita Amler, Commissioner of Health issued COVID-19 Guidelines for resuming high school sports, which was announced today by County Executive George Latimer in his COVID Briefing.