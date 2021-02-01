Hits: 121

11-1/2 INCHES. WITH DRIFTING SHIFTING SNOWS AS OF 1:30 PM IN WHITE PLAINS. DPW IS CLEARING ONCE AN HOUR. SNOW CONTINUES THROUGHOUT MONDAY EVENING AND TUESDAY MORNING SNOW IS LIGHTWEIGHT AND STICKING.

A local state of Emergency is hereby declared in the County of Westchester beginning at one o’clock p.m. on the first day of February 2021, and ending at one o’clock p.m. on the fourth day of February 2021. This State of Emergency shall be in effect for a period of time not to exceed seventy-two hours.

The state of Emergency has been declared due to a disaster and emergency condition existing by reason of the occurrence of, and imminent threat of, widespread or severe damage, injury, loss of life and property resulting from a severe and prolonged snowstorm with high winds and low visibility.