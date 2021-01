DON’T COOK TONIGHT! TAKE OUT TONIGHT!

Hits: 15

GIVE YOUR IN-HOUSE CHEF OR CHEFETTE A TASTY BREAK WITH TAKE OUT TONIGHT ON RESTAURANT MONTH IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA 10 NIGHTS TO GO.

For the first time ever the White Plains BID is introducing a winter outlook series. It will kick off with a Restaurant Month, a month dedicated to our downtown restaurants featuring diverse menu options for lunch, dinner, and/or takeout.

Each dining establishment will feature Prix Fixe specials:

• Lunch – $20.95

• Dinner – $30.95

• 2nd Tier Dinner – $40.95

Participating establishments:

Asian Legend

23 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 488-6838

Lunch Menu | Dinner & 2nd Tier Dinner Menu

Dine-in only

The Brazen Fox

175 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 358-5911

Lunch Menu | Dinner Menu

Buffalo Wild Wings

1 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 385-9453

Lunch Menu | Dinner Menu

Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar

166 Mamaroneck Avenue (914) 461-3959

Lunch Menu | Dinner Menu

Delicias del Jireh

206 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 437-5375 & (914) 437-5374

Graziella’s Italian Bistro

99 Church Street, (914) 761-5721

Dinner Menu

Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge

235 Main Street, 914-428-1000

Lunch Menu | Dinner Menu | 2nd Tier Dinner Menu

Holy Crab

32 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 948-2888

Lunch Menu | Dinner Menu

Hudson Grille

165 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 997-2000

Lunch Menu | 2nd Tier Dinner Menu

La Bocca Ristorante

8 Church Street, (914) 948-3281

Lunch Menu | Dinner Menu (includes 2nd Tier options)

Lazy Boy Saloon & Ale House

154 Mamaroneck Avenue (914) 761-027

Dinner Menu

Lilly’s

169 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 997-5600

Lunch Menu | 2nd Tier Dinner Menu

Little Drunken Chef

91 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 615-9300

Lunch Menu | Dinner Menu (includes 2nd Tier option)

Morton’s The Steakhouse

5 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 683-6101

2nd Tier Dinner Menu

Not available Friday or Saturday

DIne-in only

Papi’

15 Bank Street, (914) 328-6535

Lunch Menu | Dinner Menu

Ron Blacks Beer Hall

181 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 358-5811

Dinner Menu

Sam’s of Gedney Way

50 Gedney Way, 914) 949-0978

Lunch, Dinner, & 2nd Tier Dinner Menus

Sundance Kitchen & Cantina

208 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 946-2300

Lunch Menu | Dinner Menu | 2nd Tier Dinner Menu

TVB by Pax Romana

171 East Post Road, (914) 831-3303

2nd Tier Dinner Menu

Via Garibaldi

1 North Broadway, (914) 468-1888

Lunch Menu | 2nd Tier Dinner Menu

Walter’s Hot Dogs

186 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 397-9406

Lunch Menu | Dinner Menu

Whiskey Lounge

152 Mamaroneck Ave, (914) 761-0272

Dinner Menu

Wolf and Warrior Brewing Co.

195A East Post Road​, (914) 368 – 8617

Lunch Menu | 2nd Tier Dinner Menu

Dine-in only