Words of Wisdom from The First and the Best President on Inauguration Day to the 46th President Joseph Biden, Jr.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administering the Oath of Office to the 46th President.

On Inauguration Day, it is appropriate, we open the book The American President, by Philip B. Kunhardt, Jr., Philip B. Kunhardt III, and Peter W. Kunhardt, to read once again the wisdom of The First President, the peerless leader, and Father of Our Country on key issues he saw that the country going forward should always keep in the forefront. He made these observations in the last years of his life.

He is the First President and he had to get it right the first time.

Here is George Washington on the wisdom of leading America against her enemy:

“At the beginning of the late War with Great Britain it was known that the resources of Britain were, in a manner, inexhaustible, that her fleets covered the Ocean, and that her troops had harvested laurels in every corner of the globe.

Not then organized as a nation, or known as a people upon the earth—we had no preparation. Money, the nerve of war was wanting. The Sword was to be forged on the Anvil of necessity: the treasury to be created from nothing.

If we had a secret resource of a nature unknown to our enemy, it was the unconquerable resolution of our Citizens, rhe conscious rectitude of our cause, and a confident trust that we should not be forsaken by Heaven.”

Here is The First President on Congressional Duty:

“From the observation I have made in the course of this war (The American Revolution) I am decided in my opinion, that the powers of Congress are not enlarged, and made competent to all general purposes, that the Blood which has been spilt, the expense that has been felt, will avail us nothing; and that the band , already too weak, which holds us together, will soon be broken; when anarchy and confusion must prevail.”

Here is The Father of Our Country on the Writing of the Constitution:

“I almost despair of seeing a favourable issue to the proceedings of our Constitutional Convention, and do there repent having had any agency in the business. The Men who oppose a strong and energetic government are, in my opinion, narrow minded politician, or under the influence of local views.”

“The proposed Constitution is provided with more checks and barriers against the introduction of Tyranny than any Government hitherto instituted among mortals.”

Here is the Man Who Was First in War, First in Peace and First in the Hearts and Minds of His Countrymen on Inclusion:

“I always hoped that this land might become a safe and agreeable Asylum to the virtuous and persecuted part of mankind, to whatever nation they might belong.”

Here is The Peerless Leader on the Price of Freedom:

“Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence, the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake; since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of Republican Government.”