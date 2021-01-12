AID FOR AILING RESTAURANTS

Hits: 13

WPCNR COVID RELIEF. From Westchester County Legislator Katherine Parker. January 12, 2021:

In an effort to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raising the NYS Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund offers reimbursement grants of up to $5,000 to eligible businesses. T

he $3 million program is intended to support full-service restaurants during the winter months when outdoor dining is limited and as restaurants adjust to New York State’s COVID-19 safety restrictions and new mandates.

The Raising the NYS Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund is a partnership between New York State, Diageo Wine & Spirits, Southern Glazer Wines & Spirits and the National Development Council (NDC). Grant funding will be managed by The National Development Council (NDC).

Restaurants can apply to the Rising the NYS Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund starting Monday, January 11, 2021. ​

For more information, visit https://esd.ny.gov/raising-nys-bar-restaurant-recovery-fund.