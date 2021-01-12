50 COVID ANGELS TO THE RESCUE as Online Shot Reservations are Hard to Make.

Hits: 1

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT By Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor. January 12, 2021:

OVER 50 VOLUNTEERS HAVE SIGNED UP AS COVID VACCINE ANGELS —WILL OUTREACH TO HUNDREDS (possibly thousands) OF GREENBURGH SENIORS IN THE COMING WEEKS HELPING THEM NAVIGATE THROUGH THE COVID VACCINE REGISTRATION PROCESS

COVID VACCINE ANGELS WILL ALSO ASSIST WITH TRANSPORTATION -FOR SENIORS WHO NEED TRANSPORTATION TO A VACCINE SITE

FIRST ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING THIS THURSDAY AT 7 PM TO 8 PM

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said he is swamped with calls, e-mails from seniors who are experiencing a difficult time getting appointments for a Covid 19 vaccine shot.

The town is setting up a Covid 19 vaccine angels program to help seniors navigate the Covid 19 process. We are going to hold our first organizational meeting via zoom for those interested in getting involved in helping seniors this Thursday from 7 PM to 8 PM. We are getting an enormous response from volunteers – over 50 volunteers so far.

Volunteers will reach out to seniors -will make cold calls to them–encouraging them to take the vaccine. If they don’t have computers and if they find the registration process stressful the volunteers will help make the appointments for them.

We also will find out if seniors can’t get to the vaccine sites and will provide them with transportation assistance.

In addition, we will find out what isn’t working and will report experiences to the state. Example: People can’t get through to the state phone number. And, some may give up trying. Husbands and wives have to register separately–making it harder to take the vaccine shot together.

Those wishing to become a Covid Angel can e mail pfeiner@greenburghny.com and you will be invited to the Zoom meeting on Thursday evening.

PAUL FEINER

