GREENBURGH REACHES OUT TO HELP SENIORS SCHEDULE COVID VACCINE SHOT WITH VOLUNTEERS. CONFUSING, FEINER REPORTS

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS BULLETIN. By Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor. January 10, 2021:

GREENBURGH SETTING UP A COVID ANGELS VOLUNTEER PROGRAM TO HELP SENIORS NAVIGATE COVID VACCINE PROCESSIT’S CONFUSING FOR MANY SENIORS — SOME DON’T HAVE COMPUTERS AND CAN’T REGISTER ON LINEVOLUNTEERS WILL REACH OUT TO SENIORS, HELP THEM REGISTER, REPORT PROBLEMS TO STATE/COUNTY MAIL pfeiner@greenburghny.com to volunteer

I’d like to set up a COVID Vaccine angels program for Greenburgh residents and am looking for volunteers.



Currently, New York State requires seniors to register for the COVID vaccine test.

Although registration on line is not complicated for most people – for the elderly it is very confusing and stressful. Not everyone has a computer or knows how to use one.

The Covid angel volunteers will reach out to seniors, offer to help them navigate the vaccine process and will try to get answers to questions they may have from the state or county.

Although seniors over the age of 75 are eligible for the vaccines starting 1/11 –they can’t just walk into a clinic. for a vaccine. They need to register.



I am looking for volunteers who would be interested in working with seniors, the Greenburgh town staff and myself –helping to maximize the number of seniors who will take the vaccine.

Please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com if interested in volunteering. I expect that COVID vaccine angels will also meet on zoom periodically to discuss the outreach efforts we’re conducting, to review problems residents are experiencing and to make recommendations to the state and county governments.



PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town Supervisor