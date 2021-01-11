VACCINE AVAILABILITY

Hits: 14

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From New York State and Westchester County Department of Communications. January 11, 2020:

We are eager to help you get the vaccine. However, this is a fluid time, and I do ask for your patience as we navigate these uncharted waters.

First, let me be clear, New York State will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in phases based on need and risk. The State develops the program for distribution and authorizes the vaccination sites.

The County receives this information and passes it along for your use and information.

We are currently in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, which is the below list. However, this is fluid please check the New York State webpage to determine eligibility and find a vaccination location at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

· Teachers and education workers

· First responders

· Public safety workers

· Public transit workers

· People 75 and older

· High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

· Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

· Federally Qualified Health Center employees

· EMS workers

· Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

· Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH and OASAS facilities

· Urgent Care providers

· Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

· All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

· All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

· All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

· Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff

· Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff

· Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff

· Registered Nurses

· Specialty medical practices of all types

· Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff

· Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff

· Physical Therapists and their staff

· Optometrists and their staff

· Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides

· Home care workers

· Hospice workers

· Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday, January 11, the State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline will open for scheduling vaccination appointments for eligible New Yorkers: 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Prior to receiving the vaccination, you must complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form. This form can be completed online at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine you will receive a submission ID.

For more information about eligibility, phased distribution and more, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/what-you-need-know.