WPCNR VACCINE WATCH. From News Reports. January 8, 2020 8 PM.

Governor Andrew Cuomo expaned what New Yorkers can now get the covid-19 vaccine and expanded faclities to administer the vaccine ad hospitals have failed significantly in efficently vaccinating their employees and staffs.

New Yorkers now “shot ready expands from the 1Aeligible will expand from the 1A category to 1B extending vaccine availability to New Yorkers 75 and older, education workers, first responders and transit workers beginning Monday.