Latimer Will “Help” Westchester County Medical Center on Vaccine Distribution, If Asked. White Plains New Cases Up Sharply in Week, Mayor Roach Says, Wear Masks and Socially Distance

Hits: 8

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. January 5, 2021:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer last night issued this statement on the Westchester County role in distribution of the coronona virus vaccine:

“I take my responsibilities as County Executive very seriously and I welcome any additional responsibility if it helps us effectively distribute the vaccines to our residents.

“The County Government does not have ‘authority’ over the Westchester Medical Center (WMC); it is ably run by Michael Israel and the Board of Directors of WMC. It is a private hospital (WMC was once part of County government over 20 years ago), with its own leadership team and structure.

“However, if the State is giving us the task now, as of today, to work with the Medical Center to help get the best possible results, then I am confident our partnership will help. We have spoken with leadership at WMC and are prepared to move forward vigorously and make sure the supply of vaccines are administered.”