The Thomas H. Slater Center kicked off its Dr. Martin Luther King Fundraising Drive to benefit its Emergency Food Pantry, receiving a donation of $5,000 from the Scarsdale Synagogue-Tremont Temple United Interfaith Food Pantry.



Due to the pandemic, the Slater Center will not hold its annual Martin Luther King breakfast in 2021.



Instead, it is asking for donations to benefit the pantry.