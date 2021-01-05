QUESTIONS WE HAVE LOTS AND LOTS OF QUESTIONS. AND NO ANSWERS ON LEISURELY VACCINATIONS.

Hits: 5

WPCNR INQUIRING REPORTER. No News and No Comment. By John F. Bailey January 5, 2021:

This morning after reading Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s statement issued at 6:15 PM last night in the midst of my cocktail hour, to wit that the County had no authority over the Westchester County Medical Center, but would help if the state directed, I was shocked.

Shocked, I say that the vaccinations of essential healthn workers were slow.

After reading in WCBS Ch 2 that Governor Andrew Cuomo wanted the vaccinations done faster, that Westchester County Medical Center had only vaccinated 32% of its 3,334 employees (as of 2017), I was infuriated.

So I called the Westchester County Medical Center at 8:30 AM and asked for their press office or media relations office. The operator transferred me to “marketing.” The person answering told me they were all in a meeting. They took my number and said Camilla Morrisey would return my call. The person said they were in a meeting.

I asked the marketing person what was the reason or reasons the Center has only inoculated 32% of their personnel in two weeks? Was it the effect of the holidays? How soon did they expect to complete inoculations of all staff and who remains? What are they trying to do to accelerate the process?

Then I said, wait a minute.

The county would know.

County Executive George Latimer made that statement, in his news conference he’d been in touch and talked with Mr. Israel on the matter. He should know. I came up with 10 questions for the county, since Westchester Medical Center had not called back, (and added in parentheses) follow up questions for future inquiring reporters for reference:

I sent out some questions to the Westchester County Communications Department. They were:

1.Has the Medical Center told Mr. Latimer, how many more “employees” they have left to vaccinate?

2. How long does the Medical Center estimate it will take to get all employees to be vaccinated, vacinated?

3. Is the Medical Center still accepting elective procedures operations, etc.?( If they are, why?)

4. Were all Medical Center staff available since the Medical Center got the vaccine supply to be vaccinated (i.e., not on vacation)

5. What is the detailed procedure of covid vaccinations on a daily basis? How many a day do they do?(We should know that, right now).

6. How many employees–doctors, nurses, desk people–get vaccinated a day–average?

7. Does the Medical Center have an explanation for what Governor Cuomo says has to be faster?

8. Who planned the procedure at the Medical Center…and for how long were they working on developing the procedure

9. Is the medical center going to issue a statement?

10. Did the Medical Center brief the county on their procedure before they started the vaccinations for the employees, medical, clerical, whatever– and did they clear it with the Governor and Dr. Zucker, the Commissioner of Health

I received one answer back:

“You need to call the medical center.”

I want to repeat that so that can sink in:

“You need to call the medical center.”

Please, the hospitals have to answer these questions. The county knows the answers.

If the Westchester Medical Center has 3,342 employees of all the doctors, nurses, clerks, managers, what have you. You could vaccinate them all in 7 days if you inoculate 477 a day, that is 20 people an hour.

I want to repeat that.

If you vaccinated 477 a day that is 20 an hour if you went at it 24 hours a day. If you did 60 innoculations an hour it would take you 55 hours which would mean you should have been able to inoculate all 3,342 who work there in 2 days. But nooooooooooooooooooo…that was too inconvenient?

Well it has been two weeks at this one hospital and they are not close.

This is unacceptable.

It is incompetent.

It is the worst kind of planning.

I of course do not have covid yet.

I am waiting my turn to get it.

At this rate as the infections in Westchester have peaked to last winter’s levels (1,013 new cases last Friday comparable to the 1,000 on April 9, 2020 in Westchester alone) by the time I get a shot, with this kind of hospital performance, I may not be eligible because I may have covid.

If the Westchester Medical Center has innoculated 1/3 of their employees that means they have over 2,000 to go.

Can all the designated innoculator hospitals get on the stick?

What has to be done is a military operation.

The staffs, the front liners have to come on in and wait in line and get it done.

The more days it takes to get the professional health care workers innoculated , the more hospitalizations we will have. And they are rising in Westchester at hospitalization rates right now that will deliver 275 new hospitalizations a day in two weeks time.

I’ve just been handed the Monday Covid Tracker results for Westchester Testing. Number tested: 8,819. The number of new cases testing positive 619, an infection rate of 7% which is what we have been averaging.

In two weeks at a hospitalization rate of 5% this yields 30 hospitalizations for one day of positives, in 2 weeks. At 30 hospitalizations a day for 14 days this yields 420 hospitalizations,building building in exorably frazzling health care staffs to the bone. And should the drugs used to treat covid not be there in good supply, you have the health crisis beyond imagination, because there is no outside the state medical backups ready to come in. The hospitals are bungling the vaccine.

The outside aid from other states can’t come in because they are overwhelmed across the nation treating their own states.

The beds set asde for covid patients (2,500) in the county could easily be overwhelmed in two weeks to three weeks. With no health care professional backups.

The hospitals have fumbled on first down deep in their own territory.

The bureaucracies as Governor Andrew Cuomo observed yesterday can’t handle it.

The County Executive has to know those answers and he should bring the hospitals on the carpet and demand a plan to fix it. No more Mr. Nice Guy.

Now, is not the time for discussion and cooperation. Now is the time for decisive action! Do this do that. Set them up alphabetically and staff it up and get those shots done. Because you have to repeat a second time.

Think it through!

We trusted you.

I mean how long did the hospitals actually think about these plans to inoculate?

Once again the Governor has trusted the top officials in hospital management to execute and they have messed up, putting 925,000 Westchesterites who have not gotten covid in jeopardy, waiting for a vaccine.

That’s what they did.

No more excuses.

No “Excuse me’s.”

Fix it.

Now.

Tomorrow.

And anyone out there who does not wear a mask or observe social distancing, you need to do it.

The vaccine is not going to reach you in time.

The drugs to give you when you get Covid, there may not be enough in supply to save you.

That’s Question 11– how is the supply of the medications to treat ovid look? How do we get them if cases surge; Can we?