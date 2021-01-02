WESTCHESTER NEW COVID CASES HIT 1,000 POSITIVES A DAY PACE OF FIRST WAVE. INFECTION RATE: 7.9%–1,013 COUNTY PERSONS TEST POSITIVE ON JAN 1. Highest Total since April 8,2020

Hits: 10

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. January 2, 2020:

Westchester County Daily new positive infections numbered 1,013 on New Year’s Day.

This figure approaches the 1,100 positive cases of April 9 within 200 cases of the highest level of infections reached March 25, 2020 of the horrifying sweep of the first surge of the disease.

The hightest number of positive covid cases in Westchester County all of 2020 was 1,300 on March 25 2020 just after New York State shut down.

With the positives going up inexorably the month of December, and the evidence of higher infections within the possible infection period, with the New Years week of gatherings across the county still not over, the infections may continue at this higher rate for another two weeks.

The total number of active cases in Westchester County as of Friday is 9,208, with 870 of those new cases new according to the Westchester County Dashboard today. It should be noted that those cases are not necessarily those that were discovered to be infected yesterday.