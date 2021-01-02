FOLLOW-UP TO THE GEORGIA JANUARY 5 RUNOFF: HOW PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN CAN GET BILLS PASSED EVEN IF REPUBLICANS RETAIN 51-49 MAJORITY.

Hits: 1

WPCNR GEORGIA RUNOFF REPORTER. By Stephen Rolandi January 2, 2020:

(Editor’s Note: Following Mr. Rolandi’s analysis of the Georgia runoff primary, this morning I asked him how President Biden can possibly work with a 51-49 Republican majority in the next congress. Mr. Rolandi replies:)



“While it would be a lot easier for President-elect Biden to have an outright majority in the Senate to get nominations, bills, etc. approved, he will still be able to get parts of his agenda passed.

I say this as he has a long standing personal relationship with Senator Leader Mitch McConnell – Biden was elected to the Senate in 1972, McConnell in 1984.

Also, there is now a working group of moderate Senators from both parties — Romney (R-Utah); Collins (R-Maine); Murkowski (R-Alaska); Manchin (D-West Va.); Mark Kelly (D-AZ); and others (about 12 in all) who will be able to get bills passed.

It will be harder for Biden, but not impossible.”

Stephen Rolandi analyzed the Presidential Election for WPCNR predicting a Joseph Biden victory. Mr. Rolandi’s views of the Georgia Primary runoff Monday published earlier today are solely his own opinions and do not reflect the views of his employers, Pace University and City University of New York.