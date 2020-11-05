Infection Rate for COVID in Non-Cluster Areas: 1.7%. In Clusters: 3.04%

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. November 6, 2020:

Yesterday, there were more than 100,000 new COVID cases in the U.S. Every expert told us that come the fall, cases would go up. We expected this and can effectively deal with the outbreaks by our micro-cluster strategy. But one of our very best tools in this battle to prevent the spread of the virus is if each and every one of us wears a mask. Wearing a mask is about respect, it’s about community and it’s about love. And remember that mask wearing is mandatory on public transit.

It’s going to take the work of every New Yorker so we all need to Mask Up. We can’t let our guard down as we spend more time indoors. We can’t say just this one time I’ll skip the mask. We can stay the course New York. Together we can beat this virus.

Chart of the Day: Yesterday, New York State reported over 160,000 diagnostic tests. Here’s what else you need to know :

1. The positivity rate in the “micro-cluster” focus areas fell was 3.04 percent yesterday. The statewide positivity rate excluding these areas was 1.70 percent. Of the 161,019 tests reported yesterday, 2,997, or 1.86 percent, were positive. Total hospitalizations were at 1,277. Sadly we lost 24 New Yorkers.

2. The January 2021 Regents exams are canceled. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the New York State Education Department decided to cancel the examinations across the state to ensure the safety of both students and educators. The Education Department will also ask the Board of Regents to adopt emergency regulations and apply specific exemptions so not to negatively impact students. A decision on the June and August exams have not been decided yet.

3. We can’t underestimate the strain of COVID fatigue. Mental health is just as important as physical health. New Yorkers can call the State’s mental health hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for free emotional support, consultations & referrals to a provider or visit the Office of Mental Health for resources.

4. Download the COVID Alert NY app today. New York launched an Exposure Notification App so New Yorkers can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and receive exposure alert notifications without compromising privacy or personal information. Click here to download it directly to your iPhone. Click here to download it directly to your Android device.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo