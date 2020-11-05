COUNTY OPENS COVID TESTING CENTER IN PORT CHESTER

Westchester County Health Department and Open Door Family Medical Center will begin offering increased testing at Open Door Port Chester located at 5 Grace Church St, Port Chester, NY 10573 tomorrow until Saturday. The testing initiative was made in consultation with the New York State Department of Health.

Testing will be available:

Thursday, November 5: Noon-6pm

Friday, November 6: 10am-5pm

Saturday, November 7: 9am-2pm

Those who wish to make an appointment should call 914-995-7425 or visit https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=11900360.

Walk-ins will only be accepted on a limited basis.