WPCNR ELECTION 2020. November 4, 2020 3:00 AM EST.:

As of 3 AM the Presidential Election Tally of Electoral Votes nationwide Stands at:



• Donald Trump: 213• Joe Biden: 220

The following states have been called for Biden: Vt., Va., Conn., Del., Ill., Md., Mass., N.J., R.I., N.Y., N.M., D.C., Colo., N.H., Calif., Ore., Wash., Hawaii, Minn.

The following states have been called for Trump: Ky., W. Va., S.C., Ala., Miss., Tenn., Okla., Ark., Ind., N.D., S.D., Wyo., La., Neb., Kan., Mo., Idaho, Utah, Ohio, Iowa, Mont., Fla. As of 3 AM Trump had leads in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennyslvania, North Carolina and Georgia. But counting of absentee ballots may delay the counts in those states for several days.

All Westchester County Districts have reported in by 3:00 AM with favorites who were trailing early overcoming the early results. Results are unofficial at this time:

Shelly Mayer, running for State Senate District 37, County Executive George Latimer’s former State Senate Seat, overcame an early lead of Republican Liviu Saimovici,, defeating her by 62,345 votes to 44,966.

State Senator Peter Harchham in State Senate District 40, defeated Robert Astorino, the former County Executive of Westchester County 45,881 votes to Astorino’s 42,196., erasing an early 7,000 vote lead of Astorino’s.

Christopher Burdick In the White Plains Assembly race to fill former Assemblyman David Buchwald’s departure, in the WP-Harrison-Bedford-Lewisboro Assembly District 93, eased past Republican John Nuculovic 30,465 votes to 19,270.

In the Westchester District Attorney’s Race, Mimi Rocah the Democratic candidate cruised past Republican Bruce Bendish 198,115 votes to 113,413

In the contest for the vacated Congressional District 17 Seat (Congresswoman Nita Lowey elected to retire and did not run for another term) Mondaire Jones the Democrat with 84,329 votes defeated Elizabeth McArdle-Schulman the Republican with 51,984.

Incumbent Sean Patrick Maloney Democrat erased an early lead over Chele Farley, winning 17,270 votes to 13,000 votes in the 18th State Senate District.

Jamaal Bowman has won the 16th Congressional District Seat, formerly held by Elliot Engel.