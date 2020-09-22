Teacher Tests Positive for Covid at Eastview. Middle School on Remote Learning Tuesday.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph Ricca. September 22, 2020:

On his Facebook Page late Monday evening, Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools posted this message on the first day of in school learning. Eastview Middle School has had a teacher test positive for COVID:

“We had a good first day of hybrid learning in the WPCSD today. It was wonderful to welcome our tigers back to our facilities. Thank you to all who worked so hard to get us here.

Unfortunately, we also learned of a positive case of COVID-19 at Eastview this evening. The district is presently engaged in the contract tracing process with the Department of Health.

Accordingly, Eastview will observe a remote learning day today. Any additional scheduling modifications will be communicated as needed.

At present, there is no indication that any of our children were exposed in this instance.Please see the message from (Principal) Dr. Rodriguez below.

Any community member who may have potentially been exposed in this instance will be contacted with additional information and instructions. We know that, as we move forward, additional instances of COVID-19 in our district are possible.

We will continue to communicate with you as needed. Please continue to take all of the necessary precautions to stay safe and well.————————————————————————

Dear Eastview Community,

So that you are aware, a faculty/staff member at Eastview tested positive for COVID-19 this evening. The individual was in the building on Friday and was potentially in contact with other staff members.

The contact tracing process is taking place now and will continue with the Department of Health tomorrow. Any staff member who may need to quarantine will be contacted directly by our district nursing coordinator and/or the Department of Health as soon as possible.

Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow appropriate time to contact trace, Eastview will move into full remote learning for tomorrow, September 22, 2020.

All certified staff, clerical staff and teaching assistants will be working remotely on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Students will engage in a full day of remote learning and participate in their scheduled 9-period day. We anticipate that all un-impacted faculty and staff will return to the building on Wednesday, September 23rd and children will return to their hybrid schedule on Thursday, September 24th.

If that plan needs alteration, we will notify everyone directly tomorrow(today). Please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly should you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,Dr. Daisy Rodriguez Principal

DaisyRodriguez@wpcsd.k12.ny.us