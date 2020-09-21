Schools Open Smoothly in White Plains

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. September 21, 2020:

Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools gave this statement at noon today on how the opening of hybrid learning in White Plains was launching, with the first group of returning-to-inclass learning returned while a second group was learning from home:

“It was a beautiful day to welcome our Tigers back to our school facilities in the WPCSD. Because of the careful planning and amazing commitment of our colleagues, our first day of Hybrid Learning ran smoothly.

We are grateful to all of our community members for their flexibility and their patience as we worked to build a new system to support our learners in novel ways.

While the opening of school this year was certainly different, and one for the history books, the tradition of White Plains pride remains unshakable, pandemic or not.”