Why Doesn’t Westchester County Track Absentee Ballots Electronically?

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor. September 24, 2020:

Thousands of Westchester voters will be casting their ballots for President of the United States for Congress and State Legislative positions by absentee ballots (mail ballots). With the postal service being very unreliable voters have no way of knowing whether their ballot was received or accepted by the Board of Elections. The Westchester County Board of Elections should implement a tracking system to enable voters to track their ballots just like we’re able to track packages. It’s not rocket science.

A Colorado sofware company i3logix developed such a system that tracks by-mail ballots like packages. North Carolina has signed on to the system that enables voters to track their ballot to make sure it arrived safely and is being counted. According to the Washington Post (September 18) in California there is a new election website : “Where’s my ballot.” Voters type in their name, birthday and zip code and a minute later they are signed up for updates. They get a text when ballots are in the mail, as its on its way back to election officials and eventually, counted. This “builds confidence in democracy.”

I believe that NYC is trying to implement a tracking by mail ballot program but believe that Westchester has not. Most counties in NYS also do not have a tracking by mail ballot program. Why not? This is the most important election in a lifetime.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

I have called the Board of Elections in White Plains –those answering were not aware of an absentee ballot tracking system.

Received this from the Co-chair, NYS Board of Elections